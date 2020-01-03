Services
Anchor Bay Cremation Services
33497 23 Mile Rd
Chesterfield Township, MI 48047
(586) 648-6167
Resources
More Obituaries for Birdie Barnhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Birdie S. Barnhart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Birdie S. Barnhart Obituary
Birdie S. Barnhart

Macomb Twp. - Birdie S. Barnhart, age 63, passed away on December 30, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 10, 1956.

Birdie was a former employee of General Dynamics Land Systems. She loved gardening, animals and the Arts. She was generous to a fault and she loved her family, very much.

Beloved wife of Lawrence B. Barnhart, loving mother of Thomas J., DeVoe S., and Brandon L. and Kalisha A. Barnhart and cherished grandmother of Noah, Leea and Dylan.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

View obituary and share memories at www.anchorbaycremationservices.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Birdie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -