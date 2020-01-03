|
Birdie S. Barnhart
Macomb Twp. - Birdie S. Barnhart, age 63, passed away on December 30, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 10, 1956.
Birdie was a former employee of General Dynamics Land Systems. She loved gardening, animals and the Arts. She was generous to a fault and she loved her family, very much.
Beloved wife of Lawrence B. Barnhart, loving mother of Thomas J., DeVoe S., and Brandon L. and Kalisha A. Barnhart and cherished grandmother of Noah, Leea and Dylan.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
View obituary and share memories at www.anchorbaycremationservices.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020