Services
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
Blair L. Kain

Livonia - Kain, Blair L. age 92 of Livonia. Cherished husband of the late Harriett. Loving father of Nancy (Gary) Paskievitch, Blair Jr. (Theresa), Robert (Ellen) and Janet (John) DeVergilio. Proud grandpa of Brad, Janet, Julie, Rachel, Michelle, Mallory, Megan, Mathew, Hannah and great grandpa of Ava, Mia, Lucas, Madison, Haley, Jacob, Emily, Kylie and the late Lorelei Jean. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Blair is an honored WWII Navy Veteran. Visitation will be held at Fred Wood Funeral Home Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd. Livonia (E. of Levan) Sunday 5pm 8pm. Funeral Monday at the funeral home. Gathering 10am, Service 11am. Memorial contributions may be made to .

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 31, 2019
