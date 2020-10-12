1/
Bob Janulis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bob Janulis

Riverview - Bob Janulis, of Riverview passed away October 10, 2020.

Loving husband to Mary for 41 years. Beloved father to Stephen and David. Dear brother to Shirley. Cherished uncle to Angela. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lottie.

Bob was an active member in the Society of Vincent De Paul and an usher at St. Cyprian Catholic Church. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He used to spend his free time boating.

Memorial contributions can be made to ChristNet in memory of Bob. Please visit www.martenson.com for more information.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved