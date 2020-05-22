|
|
Bob Wines
Robert Charles Wines, 78, died May 9, 2020, in Wheaton, IL.
Born in Lansing, MI, the oldest of 10 children. Bob spent his childhood in the Detroit area attending Visitation High School. Bob met his first wife Launie in Twinsburg, OH, and they had two children, Stephanie and Patrick. Bob worked in the steel industry before graduating from Wayne State.
After more than a decade as a police officer in Huntington Woods, MI, Bob moved into union work for AFSCME. He then found his dream job with the POAM, where he was a union representative.
Later, Bob married Debi, and together they loved Elvis music and cherished trips to Hawaii until she passed in 2004. In retirement, Bob enjoyed time with his grandchildren and his beloved dogs.
Bob's battle with Alzheimer's lasted three years. He is preceded in death by his parents Kathryn Elizabeth and Robert Joseph Wines, his wife Deborah, former wife Launie, sister Patricia Wheeler, brother John and granddaughter Caroline Elizabeth Enright.
Memorial contributions: Humane Society or .
We will celebrate Bob's life in Michigan in the months ahead. For full obit, see https:// www.dupagecremations.com/obituary/Robert-Wines/Wheaton-IL/1874046
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020