Bonita "Bonnie" Batche
St. Clair Shores - Bontia "Bonnie" Batche, age 74, passed away on November 24, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Richard; dear children: Kurtis (Sharon) Smith, Mint; grandchildren: James Smith, Jacob (Crystal) Smith, Charity Smith, Marshall Cobb, Marilyn Cobb; great-grandchildren: Serenity Smith, Gunther Smith, and Ronin Smith. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Leader Dogs for the Blind would be appreciated. Visitation, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. Funeral mass, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 22412 Overlake, St. Clair Shores. Internment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery. www.kaulfuneralhome.com