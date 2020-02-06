|
|
Bonnie Kondalski
Rochester Hills - (nee Burgess). Age 83. February 5, 2020. Beloved wife of Jerry. Loving mother of Robert (Barbara) Sump, Daniel (Josie), Brian (Cindy) and Michael (Sandi) Kondalski. Loving grandmother of Erica (Thomas) Mezza, Andrew, Kathleen Sump, Daniel (Lisa), Sean (Sherrie), Joshua, Abbey, Lauren and Chelsea Kondalski, Richard, Daniel Harder. Adoring great grandmother of Court, Roxanne, Scarlett, Dean Kondalski and Chloe, Caylee Mezza. Sister of Patricia Burgess Hyde (John), Judy (Dick) Ronzi and Sarah (Art) Schill. Bonnie was a Dominican High graduate and was active at St. Irenaeus Church and Senior Fellowship but she loved her family best. Visitation Sunday 3-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 VanDyke at 25 Mile Rd. Prayers 7:00pm. Instate Monday 9:30am at St. Irenaeus Church, 771 Old Perch, Rochester Hills, MI until Mass, 10:00am. Interment Guardian Angel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Capuchin's or St. Vincent dePaul at St. Irenaeus are appreciated.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020