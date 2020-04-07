|
Bonny Ann Avery
- - April 6, 2020, Age 77. Wife of Douglas for 56 years and mother of Kathy Avery and Laura Avery (Christopher Prather). Grandmother of Lily and Amelia. Sister of Linda Marciniak (the late Robert). Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Services will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be sent to the SALT (St. Augustine) Church Endowment Fund. A.J. Desmond & Sons (248) 689-0700.
