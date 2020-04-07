Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
(248) 689-0700
Bonny Ann Avery

Bonny Ann Avery Obituary
Bonny Ann Avery

- - April 6, 2020, Age 77. Wife of Douglas for 56 years and mother of Kathy Avery and Laura Avery (Christopher Prather). Grandmother of Lily and Amelia. Sister of Linda Marciniak (the late Robert). Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Services will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be sent to the SALT (St. Augustine) Church Endowment Fund. A.J. Desmond & Sons (248) 689-0700.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020
