Brandon D. Walters
DuPoint - CPT Brandon D. Walters, age 28 of DuPont, Washington and former resident of Fraser, passed away on September 5, 2020. Cherished husband of Megan; loving son of Robert and Susan Walters of Fraser; dearest brother of Brad Walters of Fraser, Brent Walters (Paige) of Kimball Township, MI, Bob Walters (Sydnee Bretz) of Roseville, MI; dear grandson of Carolyn (the late Robert) Walters of Flagstaff, AZ, and the late Donald and June Rey; beloved son-in-law of Gerald and Mary Lee of Marne, MI; and dear brother-in-law of Andrew Lee and Allison Lee of Marne, MI, and Bethany (Lucas) Elly of Erp, The Netherlands. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held at Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home, 32814 Utica Road, Fraser, Thursday from 1pm-4pm & 5:30pm - 8pm. A funeral will be held at Bethany Baptist Church, 19700 15 Mile Rd, Clinton Twp., MI 48035 on Friday at 8:30am with burial at Great Lakes National Cemetery at 11am with full military honors. Share memories at faulmannwalsh.com
. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the King County Search and Rescue Association.