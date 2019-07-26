|
Brenda Bonick-Davis
West Bloomfield - Funeral service for Brenda Bonick-Davis, age 75 of West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, will be Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 2:00 PM (Visitation 1:30 PM) at the White Chapel Cemetery, 621 W. Long Lake Road,(East of Crooks Road) Troy, Michigan 48098. Rabbi Jerry Weinstein will officiate.
Brenda passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Henry Ford-West Bloomfield Hospital. She was born on April 20, 1944, in Boston, Massachusetts to Harry and Betty Bonick (nee: Silverstein). She graduated from Brookline High School in Massachusetts and studied at Rhode Island School of Design. She went on to achieve a Bachelor of Fine Arts and a Master's Degree from the University of Iowa. She was an art teacher with the Detroit Public Schools and following retirement, she was a substitute teacher in the West Bloomfield Schools. Brenda had a passion for teaching art, particularly for children. She enjoyed ballroom dancing was loved and admired by many friends in her community.
She is survived by her nephews, Michael Buchsbaum and Marc Buchsbaum of California and her niece, Lisa Severens of Massachusetts. Also survived by cousins. Brenda will be dearly missed by family and many close friends. Please make donations in Brenda's name to Community Arts Partnerships, College for Creative Studies, Detroit, MI.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 26, 2019