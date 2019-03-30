|
Brenda Lee Hinton
- - Brenda Lee Hinton woke the world up on August 4,1955. She fell asleep in death the afternoon of March 23, 2019 surrounded by her intensely loving family and friends.
Life is like a mist, appears for just day. Then disappears tomorrow. All that we are can quickly fade away, replaced with tears and sorrow. If a man should die can he live again? Hear the promise God has made...He will call the dead will answer. They will live at his command. For He will have a longing for the work of His own hand. So have faith and do not wonder for our God can make us stand. And we will live forever as the work of his own hand.
Job 14:13-15
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 30, 2019