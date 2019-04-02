|
Brenda Levinowsky
Farmington Hills - Brenda Levinowsky, 80, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, died on 30 March 2019. Beloved wife of the late Irving Levinowsky. Cherished mother of Rhonda Levinowsky and Ronald Levinowsky. Loving sister of the late Alvin Hart and the late Stanley (the late Francine) Hart, the late Eunice Samovitz and the late Herbert Hart. Dear sister-in-law of Ada Dickinson and Herbert Samovitz. SERVICES 10:00 A.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 2, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT WORKMEN'S CIRCLE CEMETERY IN CLINTON TWP, MI. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 2, 2019