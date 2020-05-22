Services
Brenda Mary De (Flaherty) Silva

Brenda Mary De (Flaherty) Silva Obituary
Brenda Mary (Flaherty) De Silva

- - Brenda Mary (Flaherty) De Silva passed to eternal life on May 19, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Washington, D.C., in 1933 to William and Rosemary Flaherty, she moved as a young child to Grosse Pointe where she graduated from the Academy of the Sacred Heart in 1950. After initially attending Manhattanville College of the Sacred Heart, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1957 from the University of Michigan. In Ann Arbor, she met Carl De Silva, PhD, and they were married in 1954. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Carl, and their six children: Dr. Trevor (Susan), Dr. Stephen (Marcia), Carolyn (Dr. J. Michael Tyler), Lt Col Robert (Marie), Dr. Kathryn, and Dr. Gregory (Christine). She was loved and adored by her 18 grandchildren and two great-children. She also is survived by brothers Brian, Michael (Diane), and James (Rose), and was preceded in death by brothers William (Josephine) and Paul (Donna). Funeral arrangements are being handled by A.J. Desmond and Sons, Troy, to be followed by burial in Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Society of the Sacred Heart (www.rscj.org/donate) for care of their aging nuns (specify Elder Care General Fund) at 4120 Forest Park Ave., St Louis, MO 63108; or LuMind Down Syndrome Foundation (www.lumindidsc.org) at 20 Mall Rd., Suite 200, Burlington, MA 01803-4126. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 22 to May 23, 2020
