Brenda McDonald
- - "How lucky we are to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard." Winnie the Pooh (A.A. Milne). The world lost a bright light when Brenda McDonald passed away peacefully in the beautiful home she lovingly created with her husband. Brenda fought the debilitating disease of NF2 with grace, courage, resilience and fierce doses of optimism. As her disabilities progressed, and her mobility became more limited, she tirelessly invented workarounds to make life more manageable. She also made countless birthday cards on her iPad, she wrote poetry, and she appreciated nature. She searched for and found beauty in life during what could have been her darkest moments. Brenda was born in Alexandria, Virginia in July 1943, to parents Hal and Muriel Hynes, and grew up in Riverside, Connecticut. There she discovered her love for music, and as a talented violinist was invited to play at Carnegie Hall in New York City. She earned a B.A in music from Potsdam University, and an M.A. in Early Childhood Education from Wayne State University. During a long career, she taught music to young children with creativity, style and infectious enthusiasm. Brenda launched Musical Rainbows, a music and movement program for moms and tots with accompanying books, tapes, theatrical productions and more. Her music and spirit touched the lives of many families. Brenda is survived by her husband Joe Cunningham, her children from her first marriage, Bob McDonald and Laurie Krisman; her stepsons Nate and Sean Cunningham and grandchildren Roscoe, Skye, Maya and Alexa; her sister Nancy Patterson and nephew Brian. She is pre-deceased by her first husband, Charlie McDonald. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19 at 10:00 a.m. at the Birmingham Unitarian Church in Bloomfield Hills, MI. Visitation at church begins at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Forgotten Harvest www.forgottenharvest.org are welcome. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019