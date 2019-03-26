|
|
Brent D. Taylor
Farmington Hills - 75, passed away March 23, 2019. Surviving are his beloved wife of 46 years, Mary; loving children, Jamieson, Jennifer (Brad) Barker, and Matthew (Ashley); cherished grandchildren, Joel Taylor, and Ethan, Micah, and Jayden Barker; siblings, Thelma (Robert) Tilburt and Dale Taylor; brother-in-law, Theron (Heidi) Albis; and nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, March 29, 3-9 pm, with a time of prayer and remembering at 7 pm, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral mass Saturday, March 30, 12 Noon (in state at 11:30 am), at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 21300 Farmington Rd., Farmington. Memorial contributions suggested to Henry Ford Maplegrove Center, W. Bloomfield, or Society of St. Vincent DePaul at St. Gerald Parish. heeney-sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 26, 2019