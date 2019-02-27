Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Regis Catholic Church
3695 Lincoln (at Lahser)
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Regis Catholic Church
3695 Lincoln (at Lahser)
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brett Salamin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brett Michael Salamin Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brett Michael Salamin Jr. Obituary
Brett Michael Salamin, Jr.

- - Age 21, succumbed to his injuries following a tragic pedestrian accident February 23, 2019. He was a student at Grand Valley State University and a 2016 graduate of Detroit Country Day Upper School. He was the loving son of Brett Sr. and Jessica, dear brother of Tess and Lila, grandson of Christopher and Christine Stearns, Lynn Salamin, and Karen and the late Dennis Salamin. He was the nephew of Scott Salamin, Chris Stearns, Jr. (Jenessa), Ben Stearns (Heather), and Nick Stearns, and cousin of Alexys Salamin and Trey, Paige, Brecken, Ivy, and Ava Stearns. He will always be remembered and loved by his family and community of friends. Family will receive friends Thursday 2-8 p.m. with Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons, 2600 Crooks Rd (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. The Funeral Mass will be held Friday 12:00 Noon at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3695 Lincoln (at Lahser), Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins 11 a.m. Memorial tributes can be made to The Brett Salamin, Jr. Fund, checks made out to Detroit Country Day School, write Brett Salamin Jr. Fund in memo line.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now