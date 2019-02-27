|
Brett Michael Salamin, Jr.
- - Age 21, succumbed to his injuries following a tragic pedestrian accident February 23, 2019. He was a student at Grand Valley State University and a 2016 graduate of Detroit Country Day Upper School. He was the loving son of Brett Sr. and Jessica, dear brother of Tess and Lila, grandson of Christopher and Christine Stearns, Lynn Salamin, and Karen and the late Dennis Salamin. He was the nephew of Scott Salamin, Chris Stearns, Jr. (Jenessa), Ben Stearns (Heather), and Nick Stearns, and cousin of Alexys Salamin and Trey, Paige, Brecken, Ivy, and Ava Stearns. He will always be remembered and loved by his family and community of friends. Family will receive friends Thursday 2-8 p.m. with Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons, 2600 Crooks Rd (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. The Funeral Mass will be held Friday 12:00 Noon at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3695 Lincoln (at Lahser), Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins 11 a.m. Memorial tributes can be made to The Brett Salamin, Jr. Fund, checks made out to Detroit Country Day School, write Brett Salamin Jr. Fund in memo line.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 27, 2019