Beggs Funeral Home
200 May Avenue
Lincolnton, GA 30817
706-359-4117
Brian John Probert


McCormick - Mr. Brian John Probert, 73, McCormick SC, formerly of Michigan, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, following an extended illness.

He is survived by his wife, the former Christine Stacey, siblings, Tony Probert and Debbie Medina, both of Grosse Ile, MI, children, Scott Probert of Sterling Heights, MI, Craig Probert of Jefferson, GA, and 4 grandchildren.

Brian was a subject of the British crown and served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam war and became a naturalized US citizen June 1976 while serving in the USAF.

He retired from both Ford Motor Company and Rouge Steel. He was an avid golfer and boater, devoted husband, loving father, and doting grandfather.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at The Lutheran Church By The Lake, McCormick with a celebration of life being planned for June in Michigan.

Beggs Funeral Home, Lincolnton, Ga. is honored to serve the family of Mr. Brian Probert.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 2, 2019
