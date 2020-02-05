Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Toth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian W. Toth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian W. Toth Obituary
Brian W. Toth

Waterford - Brian W. Toth of Waterford, MI passed away on February 1, 2020 at the age of 67. Brian was a graduate of Edsel Ford High School. He was married to his beloved wife Debbie Toth. Brian had a career in both Finance and the Automotive Industry and was a proud retiree from the Lear Corporation. He had a love for fishing, slot cars, and music. He is survived by his wife, daughter Robin, sister-in-law Patti Miller, and brother-in-law Chris Jones. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -