|
|
Brian W. Toth
Waterford - Brian W. Toth of Waterford, MI passed away on February 1, 2020 at the age of 67. Brian was a graduate of Edsel Ford High School. He was married to his beloved wife Debbie Toth. Brian had a career in both Finance and the Automotive Industry and was a proud retiree from the Lear Corporation. He had a love for fishing, slot cars, and music. He is survived by his wife, daughter Robin, sister-in-law Patti Miller, and brother-in-law Chris Jones. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020