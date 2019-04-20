Services
Dodge County, GA - Bridget Anne Myers (nee Hanes), 66, died unexpectedly in her home on April 15th in Dodge County, Georgia.

She is survived by her children Amy Williams (Allen), Eric Segal (Adrienne), Deanna Brady (Scott), Rebecca Segal, their father Joseph, her loving brother and sisters, and grandchildren.

Her children have chosen to hold her service privately but encourage donations to the ASCPA and the National Domestic Violence Hotline.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 20, 2019
