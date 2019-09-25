Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of the Divine Child
1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson
Dearborn, MI
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Bridget Soraghan

Bridget Soraghan Obituary
Bridget Soraghan

Dearborn Heights, MI - Bridget E. Soraghan Age 88, September 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John. Dear mother of Shaun, Jim (Cheryl) and Marie. Grandmother of Kiera, Liam, Molly, Sarah and Colin. Sister of Peter (Joan) Doherty, Maureen O'Doherty, Eileen Succar and the late John Doherty. Visitation Wednesday 2 pm - 8 pm with a 7 pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City. Funeral Service. In state Thursday 9:30 am until the 10 am Funeral Service at Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn. Family suggests memorials to the Church. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 25, 2019
