Bridget Soraghan
Dearborn Heights, MI - Bridget E. Soraghan Age 88, September 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John. Dear mother of Shaun, Jim (Cheryl) and Marie. Grandmother of Kiera, Liam, Molly, Sarah and Colin. Sister of Peter (Joan) Doherty, Maureen O'Doherty, Eileen Succar and the late John Doherty. Visitation Wednesday 2 pm - 8 pm with a 7 pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City. Funeral Service. In state Thursday 9:30 am until the 10 am Funeral Service at Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn. Family suggests memorials to the Church. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 25, 2019