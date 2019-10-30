Resources
Grosse Pointe - Walter Briggs, IV "Briggs" age 11 and Logan Gabriel, age 9. Loving sons of Azucena Beltran and Walter Briggs Connolly III. Grandsons of Elisa Corrales, Salatiel Beltran, Sheila Connolly, Robin Connolly and the late Walter Briggs Connolly Jr. Great grandsons of Isidra Villa & Efigenia Hernandez. Nephews of Colin P. Connolly, Ryan Connolly, Bridget Connolly and Josh Clarkson. Cousins of Elisa Marquez, Angel Marquez, Leo Beltran, Sol Beltran, Parker Connolly, Luke Connolly and Layla Connolly. Visitation Saturday, November 2, 2-7 pm with a Celebration of Life at 3:00 pm at The Grosse Pointe Academy Field House, 171 Lake Shore Rd. Grosse Pointe Farms. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verheyden, Inc. Share a memory at Verheyden.org.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
