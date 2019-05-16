Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Clinton Township - May 13, 2019. Age 86. Beloved wife of the late Niccolo. Loving mother of Vincenza, Anna Marie (Michael) Saroli & Catherine Mary (William) Arms. Treasured grandmother of Nicholas (Virginia) Ingarra, Bridgett (David) Kott, Robert Arms, Niccolo & Bridget Saroli. Proud & adored great grandmother of Stefano, Gabriel, Avery & Dylan. Dear sister of Gina Pellegrino. Visitation Thursday 3-9pm with a 6pm Rosary at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., (Shelby) 54880 Van Dyke at 25 Mile Rd. Funeral Friday 11am at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are appreciated to the Detroit Area Chapter. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 16, 2019
