The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
West Bloomfield - Bruce Barkin, 68, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 19 April 2020. Beloved husband of the late Helen Barkin. Cherished brother of Richard (Marilynn) Barkin, Steven (Teri) Barkin, and Janice (David) Gordon. Devoted son of the late Madeline and the late Marvin Barkin. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Private Graveside Services will Be held At 12:30 P.M., Tuesday, April 21, 2020.. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
