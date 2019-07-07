|
|
Bruce Krot Jr.
Milford - Krot, Bruce E. Jr. July 2, 2019. Age 50 of Milford. Beloved husband of Melissa. Loving father of Ashley (Kurt) Kierpaul and Adam Krot. Dear brother of Racheal Manthei(TJ Cousino). Dearest grandfather of Bella Krot and 2 on the way (Bruce & Rose). Loving son of Bruce Sr. and Sherry Krot. Active Lieutenant for the City of Dearborn Heights Police Dept. for over 20 years. Bruce will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Tuesday, July 09, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. and Wednesday July 10, 2019 from 12-7 pm with the funeral service at 7 pm at the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. Donations may be made to Friends of The Dearborn Animal Shelter. (2661 Greenfield Dearborn, MI. 48120). Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Bruce's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 7, 2019