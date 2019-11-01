|
|
Bruno Damaren
Dearborn Heights - Damaren, Bruno of Dearborn Heights. Age 91. October 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Theresa for 60 years. Loving father of Ann Marie (Chad) Witcher, Daniel, Michele Zakarian, Donna (David) Daniels, Pauline (Robert) Drabicki and the late Louis. Dearest nonno of 14 grandchildren.
Visitation Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home, 2640 Monroe Blvd. (near W. Outer Drive), Dearborn, MI 48124 from 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Instate 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3965 Merrick Street, Dearborn Heights, Michigan 48125 until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019