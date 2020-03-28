|
|
Bruno Manni
Livonia - Passed from this life on March 28, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Midge and loving father of Ron (Paula), Rob (Colleen), the late Tim, and the late Ken. Cherished grandfather of 7 and great-grandfather of 2. Dear brother of Esther Kaszowski. Preceded in death by sisters Alfia, Josephine and Viola. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020