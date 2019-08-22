|
|
Bruno T. Piotrowski
Chesterfield - Bruno T. Piotrowski, age 92 of Chesterfield passed away August 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elvira. Dear father of Kenneth & Donald (Joyce). Dear brother of Walter. Predeceased by his parents Walter & Mary and his siblings Tony, Frank, Stanley, Helen, Mary and Ann. Visitation 2:30 - 8:00 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at St. Mary Queen of Creation Church, 50931 Maria, New Baltimore. Memorials may be made to the New Baltimore Goodfellows.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019