Buddy Calloway
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Buddy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Buddy Calloway

Allen Park - Passed on June 15, 2020 at the age 89. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Loving father of Jim Calloway, Sue (Nick Jezierski) Provenzano and the late Laurie (Frank) Mirabelli. Dear brother of 4. Dearest grandfather of 8. Loving great-grandfather of 9. Arrangements and burial entrusted to the Allen Park Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 5900 Allen Rd. (313) 928-2300. Interment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. No formal services will be held at the funeral home, but a Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later time. Please leave an email or phone number on Buddy's tribute wall if you would like information on the Celebration of Life service. Donations may be made to American Cancer Society. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Buddy's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Voran Funeral Home
5900 Allen Road
Allen Park, MI 48101
313-928-2300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved