Buddy Calloway
Allen Park - Passed on June 15, 2020 at the age 89. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Loving father of Jim Calloway, Sue (Nick Jezierski) Provenzano and the late Laurie (Frank) Mirabelli. Dear brother of 4. Dearest grandfather of 8. Loving great-grandfather of 9. Arrangements and burial entrusted to the Allen Park Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 5900 Allen Rd. (313) 928-2300. Interment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. No formal services will be held at the funeral home, but a Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later time. Please leave an email or phone number on Buddy's tribute wall if you would like information on the Celebration of Life service. Donations may be made to American Cancer Society. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Buddy's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Allen Park - Passed on June 15, 2020 at the age 89. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Loving father of Jim Calloway, Sue (Nick Jezierski) Provenzano and the late Laurie (Frank) Mirabelli. Dear brother of 4. Dearest grandfather of 8. Loving great-grandfather of 9. Arrangements and burial entrusted to the Allen Park Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 5900 Allen Rd. (313) 928-2300. Interment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. No formal services will be held at the funeral home, but a Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later time. Please leave an email or phone number on Buddy's tribute wall if you would like information on the Celebration of Life service. Donations may be made to American Cancer Society. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Buddy's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.