Burton Kelsey Arbuckle
- - On March 15, 2019, Burton Kelsey Arbuckle, loving husband and father of two children, passed away peacefully at the age of 89.
Burt was born on December 23, 1930 in Erie, PA and was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth (Sali) Maria Arbuckle (in 1982) and by his parents, brother (Donald Arbuckle) and sister (Audrey Arbuckle). He is survived by his two children, Brad and Garry, and four grandchildren (Alex, Kirby, Stephanie, and Christopher).
Burt was a proud graduate of General Motors Institute and was an engineer and executive at GM and Ford. In his later years, he stayed active selling real estate.
The family held a private service and laid him to rest next to his wife at Cadillac Memorial Gardens in Westland, MI.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 27, 2019