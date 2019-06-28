|
Burton Zipser
Oak Park - Burton Zipser, 85, of Oak Park, Michigan, died on 19 June 2019. Beloved husband of 54 years of the late Sandra Zipser. Father of Brice (Chiung) Zipser, Karl Zipser, Saul (Lisa) Zipser and Neal (Sheryl) Zipser. Grandfather of Hannah and Joshua Zipser. Brother of Sondra Goldstein. GRAVESIDE SERVICES 11:30 A.M. SUNDAY, JUNE 30 AT BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from June 28 to June 30, 2019