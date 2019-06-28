Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Graveside service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Beth El Memorial Park
Oak Park - Burton Zipser, 85, of Oak Park, Michigan, died on 19 June 2019. Beloved husband of 54 years of the late Sandra Zipser. Father of Brice (Chiung) Zipser, Karl Zipser, Saul (Lisa) Zipser and Neal (Sheryl) Zipser. Grandfather of Hannah and Joshua Zipser. Brother of Sondra Goldstein. GRAVESIDE SERVICES 11:30 A.M. SUNDAY, JUNE 30 AT BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from June 28 to June 30, 2019
