Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map
Byron Charles Fiedler Obituary
Byron Charles Fiedler

Warren - June 18, 2019. Age 88. Beloved husband of Beverly (Hallock-Fraus). Loving father of Paul (Kristen), Laurence & Philip. Dear stepfather of Loretta (Michael) Sunquest, Steven Fraus (Billie Marie) & the late Jeffrey Fraus. Cherished grandfather of Summer, Cassandra, Cory, Jeffrey, Nathan & great grandfather of Nikolas & Paisley. Treasured brother of George (Emilie) & Joan (Raymond) Moenart. He is also survived by his brother in laws, Edwin (Elaine) Hallock, Melvin (Sharon) Hallock & many nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by his his first wife, Carolyn (Ettinger). Visitation Tuesday from 3-9pm with an 11am Funeral on Wednesday at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd. at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 24, 2019
