St. Clair Shores - Byron J. (John) Nichols II., of St. Clair Shores, age 76. Passed away on July 18, 2019. Son of the late Byron J. and Jean Nichols. Father of Kelly (Ben) Reynolds of Grosse Pointe Farms and Anders (Laura) Soderberg of Harrison Township. Grandfather of Molly, Michael, Nicklas and Melena Reynolds and Frederick Soderberg. Brother of Bruce R. (Mary Ann) Nichols, and uncle to Bruce, Jr., Anne (George) Nicholls, and Ellen (Andrew) Casazza. Great uncle to Rosalie and Ted Nicholls. Memorial contributions may be made to American Veterans (AMVETS) or Michigan Humane Society. A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, August 22nd at noon at the Blossom Heath Inn at 24800 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, Michigan.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 4, 2019