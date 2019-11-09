|
Cal Carmen
"Colorful" Cal Carmen was born in Cook County IL. To Blanche Price and Giacoma Carmen. From there his family moved to Detroit where he was signed with the Detroit Tigers organization as a pitcher in 1961. He then went on to play softball where he led an all American all-league team. Cal was inducted into the USSSA Hall of Fame in 1985 in El Paso Texas. Cal was known for his bird-like whistle and his ability to shoo the crowd. He was either loved or hated but either way, they came to watch him play the game.
Cal Carmen passed away at St Johns hospital Detroit on Friday, November 1st, 2019. He is survived by his 1st wife, Roxanne Gammacchia who provided him with 2 wonderful daughters Kelly Ann Carmen and Tammy Lynn Carmen. As well as His beloved wife Gloria Carmen, and providing him with yet 2 more wonderful Children, Crystal Ann Carmen and Cal John Carmen. Cal was so delighted with his children and Grand Children providing Love, Guidance and the love of God, Shane Austin Carmen, Devin Chance Carmen, Malayna Shallon Carmen, of Royal oak Mi. Destiny Rose Herod, California Rose Herod, and Maisy Monroe Thoms of St Clair Shores Mi. Brother of Charles Carmen(Sterling Heights) and Marietta Ankoviak (Romeo). He was proceeded in death by daughter Kelly Helvey and grandson Dante Carlito Carmen. There will be a Celebration of Life for any and all that want to attend. It will take place Sat. November 16th, 1:00 pm at Barrister Gardens Banquet Center In St Clair Shores Mi at 1 pm. Please make donations in Cal Carmen's name to:
The Detroit Police Athletic League Baseball Field Maintenance Program. In the care of Channel @ 313 588 2833
