Callie GalaCallie folded her last hand of cards and put up her ski's on 04/24/2020Callie Gala formerly Cleo Hoxie was known for her hard work at Perkin Elmer as a field Administrator, a professional skier and biker with many medals of honor. She was a hard worker and dealt an excellent hand to everyone that came across her path. A hand was dealt to James and Marie Thompson (Deceased) which brought forth Calliope Thompson on Nov 2,1932 in Fostoria, Ohio. Like a butterfly from a chrysalis she changed from Cleo to Callie in the second half of her life.Callie Gala has two children Lisa Drew and Rick Hoxie by Richard Hoxie (Deceased) and was formerly married to Richard Gala (Deceased) with two stepchildren Leslie and Richard Gala. She is survived by her one brother Ted Thompson, two children and two stepchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews and a host of many friends. Callie Gala was an active card player with her group of friends. She loved to downhill and cross-country ski and was an avid cycling enthusiast with her husband Richard Gala. She was known for always showing love to everyone everywhere she went. Callie' is now playing her favorite game of "Pinochle" with her friends in the sky. Callie has brought joy to many and will be truly missed by all.Graveside memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27 at Oakview Cemetery, Royal Oak.