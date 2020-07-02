1/1
Callie Gala
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Callie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Callie Gala

Callie folded her last hand of cards and put up her ski's on 04/24/2020

Callie Gala formerly Cleo Hoxie was known for her hard work at Perkin Elmer as a field Administrator, a professional skier and biker with many medals of honor. She was a hard worker and dealt an excellent hand to everyone that came across her path. A hand was dealt to James and Marie Thompson (Deceased) which brought forth Calliope Thompson on Nov 2,1932 in Fostoria, Ohio. Like a butterfly from a chrysalis she changed from Cleo to Callie in the second half of her life.

Callie Gala has two children Lisa Drew and Rick Hoxie by Richard Hoxie (Deceased) and was formerly married to Richard Gala (Deceased) with two stepchildren Leslie and Richard Gala. She is survived by her one brother Ted Thompson, two children and two stepchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews and a host of many friends. Callie Gala was an active card player with her group of friends. She loved to downhill and cross-country ski and was an avid cycling enthusiast with her husband Richard Gala. She was known for always showing love to everyone everywhere she went. Callie' is now playing her favorite game of "Pinochle" with her friends in the sky. Callie has brought joy to many and will be truly missed by all.

Graveside memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27 at Oakview Cemetery, Royal Oak.

www.kinsey-garrett.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oakview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kinsey-Garrett Funeral Home - Royal Oak
420 S Lafayette Ave
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-4400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved