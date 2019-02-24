Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
- - Camellia "Candy" D. Grant (nee Klauck), age 70, passed away on February 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Dennis. Loving mother of Michael (Biljana) Grant and Cindy (Joe) Eckenswiller. Proud grandmother of Brooke, Alexander and Maksim. Dear sister of Dixie Chiles and William Klauck. Candy loved to travel and make beautiful arts and crafts. But most of all, her family meant the world to her. Visitation will take place at the Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke), Utica on Monday (February 25th) from 4:00pm - 8:00pm. Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday at 11am at the funeral home. A private interment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Please share a memory at SullivanFuneralDirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019
