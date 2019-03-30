|
|
Camilla Duffy Kavanagh
Beverly Hills - On Saturday, March 23, 2019, Camilla Duffy Kavanagh, loving mother and grandmother, went to be with the Lord at the age of 101.
Camilla, longtime resident of Grosse Pointe Farms, married Raymond Joseph Duffy Jr. They spent 50 wonderful years together and had five beautiful children. After Ray's passing, she found love again and married the Honorable Thomas G. Kavanagh. Camilla was active in many groups and her friends loved being around her.
Camilla was preceded in death by her daughter Carol and son Patrick. She is survived by her daughters Susan VanAuken (Richard), Denise Borgon (Bob), Deborah Alfano (Tony), and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 12th at Holy Name Catholic Church in Birmingham. Visitation with family begins at 9:30 am and mass begins at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute donation to an organization close to your heart.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 30, 2019