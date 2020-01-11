Resources
Age 84, January 8, 2020. The beloved son of the late Victoria and the late Ameen Haddad, he is survived by his daughters, Natalie and Alexandra (John Welch) Haddad, their mother, Janice Samoray-Haddad, and his granddaughter Julia Welch. Loving brother of the late Jeanette and the late Lorraine Haddad. Funeral Service at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 2160 E. Maple, Troy, Saturday, January 18, 11 am. Friends may visit beginning at 10 am.

Obituary & condolences: lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
