Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Camille Uryga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Camille (Wysocki) Uryga

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Camille (Wysocki) Uryga Obituary
Camille Uryga (nee Wysocki)

Sterling Heights - Passed away Nov. 13, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of Edward for 61 years. Dearest mother of Anton (Mary), Andrew (Laura) and the late Susann (Richard) Marecki and Jeanetta Uryga. Loving grandma of Stephanie Uryga, Alicia Uryga (Ryan Ishmael), A.J. Uryga, Jessica (Andrew) Wikaryasz, Jaclyn Uryga (Seth Dugan)and Eric Uryga. Dear sister of the late Anthony Wysocki. Visitation Friday 2-9 p.m. with an evening Knights of Columbus Rosary at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (west of Hoover) Warren. Instate Saturday 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11 a.m. at St. Martin de Porres, 31555 Hoover Rd. (north of 13 Mile) Warren. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Camille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -