Camille Uryga (nee Wysocki)
Sterling Heights - Passed away Nov. 13, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of Edward for 61 years. Dearest mother of Anton (Mary), Andrew (Laura) and the late Susann (Richard) Marecki and Jeanetta Uryga. Loving grandma of Stephanie Uryga, Alicia Uryga (Ryan Ishmael), A.J. Uryga, Jessica (Andrew) Wikaryasz, Jaclyn Uryga (Seth Dugan)and Eric Uryga. Dear sister of the late Anthony Wysocki. Visitation Friday 2-9 p.m. with an evening Knights of Columbus Rosary at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (west of Hoover) Warren. Instate Saturday 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11 a.m. at St. Martin de Porres, 31555 Hoover Rd. (north of 13 Mile) Warren. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019