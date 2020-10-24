1/1
Camille (Kish) VanKirk
Camille (Kish) Van Kirk

Like the beautiful artwork and handmade items she created, Camille Van Kirk was colorful, creative and one-of-a-kind.

Camille (Kish) was born September 6, 1941. She graduated from Fordson High School in 1958 then married Ken Van Kirk in 1962. They had four beautiful children and lived in California and Maryland before returning to Michigan in 1967. Camille received an associate's degree in Medical Records Coding, then worked for MPRO, Veteran's Hospital and University of Michigan Hospital before retiring in 2006.

Her golden years were spent traveling, enjoying good restaurants and spending quality time with her seven grandchildren. Camille leveraged her innate artistic talent to create beautiful handmade items through her sewing, quilting, ceramics, jewelry making and basket weaving.

Camille passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020, following a slow decline from Alzheimer's Disease. She is survived by her husband Ken; children Ken, Stephanie (John), Paul (Kim) and Matt (Stephanie); seven grandchildren: Celeste (Austin), Kenny, Andy, Rebecca, Adam, Nathan and Julia; sisters Suzanne (Jay) Gubrium and Kathy (Mike) McInerney and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law Kathleen and Dave Poremba. Camille was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Gizella Kish.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no public gathering to honor Camille. Instead, please visit www.forevermissed.com/camille-vankirk to share a memory and express condolences. Donations may be made in her honor to Michigan Medicine Silver Club Memory Programs




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

