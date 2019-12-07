Services
Yaroch Camille, Age 86 of Macomb MI passed away Dec. 5th, 2019. The family takes great comfort knowing that she is reunited with the love of her life, Edward J. Yaroch Jr. Camille was born on March 1st, 1933 in Memphis, Tenn. to the late Josephine and Gasper Scola. She was a wonderful wife, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. A homemaker for most of her life and an excellent cook who embraced her Italian heritage making legendary Italian dishes and desserts. She is survived by her 5 children; Edward, Pamela (David) Ruiz, Thomas, John (Margaret) and Judith (the late Chris) Goss, 16 grandchildren - and a host of great grandchildren. Dear sister of Sister Grace Scola, CSJ, the late Catherine (the late Joseph) Bitonti, Mary (the late Anthony) Bitonti, Ann Lu (the late Albert) Cinqueranelli, Vincent (Waltraud) Scola, the late Josie (the late Peter) Ferrante and Frank Scola. Memorial visitation Saturday, December 14th, 2019 at 11:30am until Memorial Mass at 12noon at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 48115 Schoenherr Rd., Shelby Twp. Private inurnment at a later date. Please share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
