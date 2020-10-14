Candice L. Sherwood-Dombrowski
Novi - Candi was a loving, amazing, and supportive mom, proud Gammy, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to many. She passed away early Saturday morning, October 3, 2020, with her two favorite daughters by her side. She was always 29 in spirit and 70 years on this earth. Candi was born November 14, 1949, to the late and great Raymond and Valerie (Mazur) Dombrowski. Her proudest accomplishment was becoming a Detroit Police Officer (where she was known as Candi Sherwood) in 1977 and served faithfully until 2005. She raised her daughters in Detroit instilling them with confidence, pride, and strength. She was a badass woman with a gigantic heart of gold. Surviving are two devoted daughters, Melissa Agosta and Julie Sherwood, her brother, Scott (Julie) Dombrowski, two perfect grandsons, Jaret Grisamer and Joseph Agosta; as well as many friends from the DPD and her travels. Candi adopted her 4 legged love of her life, Beau, from NBS Animal Rescue. Sadly, Beau passed away in late 2019. In that spirit, in lieu of customary remembrances, Candi's family would be honored to have contributions made to NBS Animal Rescue in her name. Family and friends will gather on Candi's birthday to celebrate her life, on November 14th, from 2-6 pm, at Uptown Grille, 3100 E. West Maple Rd., Commerce. heeney-sundquist.com