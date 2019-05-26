Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church
157 Lake Shore Rd.
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church
157 Lake Shore Rd
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Baranski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Baranski


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carl Baranski Obituary
Carl Baranski

Grosse Pointe Woods - Carl A. Baranski, age 92, May 14, 2019. Carl was the loving husband of the late Dolores Baranski (nee Zanger). The father dear of Lawrence (Maureen), Thomas (Missy), David (Allison) and Donna Curran (the late Robert); grandfather of Phillip (Anna). Brother to Richard Baranski, the late Catherine Nowak, and the late Frank Baranski. Family gathering 9:30 AM until time of memorial Mass 10 AM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church, 157 Lake Shore Rd., Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236. Memorials to the Capuchins, 1820 Mt. Elliot, Detroit, MI 48207.

ahpeters.com

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now