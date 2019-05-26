|
Carl Baranski
Grosse Pointe Woods - Carl A. Baranski, age 92, May 14, 2019. Carl was the loving husband of the late Dolores Baranski (nee Zanger). The father dear of Lawrence (Maureen), Thomas (Missy), David (Allison) and Donna Curran (the late Robert); grandfather of Phillip (Anna). Brother to Richard Baranski, the late Catherine Nowak, and the late Frank Baranski. Family gathering 9:30 AM until time of memorial Mass 10 AM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church, 157 Lake Shore Rd., Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236. Memorials to the Capuchins, 1820 Mt. Elliot, Detroit, MI 48207.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019