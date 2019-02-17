|
|
Carl Dollhopf
Green Bay, WI - Carl Dollhopf, of Green Bay, WI, formerly of Westland, MI. Born March 29, 1931, passed February 8, 2019 unexpectedly in Florida. Beloved husband of Ruby (nee Gibbard) for 66 years. Cherished father of Barbara (Floyd) Saunders, Carol (Bart) Yates and Kenneth (Mary Louise Damiano). Preceded in death (2016) by eldest son Norman (Susan). Brother of Gisela Morris (the late Rudy) and Irene Wisniewski. He also leaves six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews also survive. A retired supervisor with the Michigan Department of Agriculture, Carl's passion for and extensive knowledge of trees and plants were unparalleled. Over the course of his professional career, he also managed the family Sunrise Fruit Farm in Romulus, Michigan. Carl's love for the natural world (and fine wine) will be the legacy he leaves for his extended family. Longtime Elder at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Westland, MI. Private family services will be held with arrangements by Blaney Funeral Home, Green Bay, with burial in Green Bay. Memorial donations may be directed to ReLeaf Michigan (formerly Global ReLeaf of Michigan, www.releafmichigan.org).
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019