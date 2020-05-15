|
Carl J. Belfiori
Sterling Heights - SFC Carl Belfiori - a Korean War Veteran age 90, passed away at his home in Sterling Heights on May 12, 2020. Predeceased by his parents Joseph & Mary Belfiori. Brother to the late Victoria, Joanna, Joseph, Frances and John. Uncle to Robert Salomon, Marie (Paul) Cios, Carl Belfiori, Michael (Shellie) Belfiori, David (Carman) Morris, George (Louise) Morris, Denise (Bruce) Kinnie, Daniel (Debbie) Belfiori; and many great and great-great nieces/nephews and cousins. Predeceased to his nieces and nephews, Diane Thompson, Richard Darling, Judy Reid, Joseph Belfiori, Valerie Kunkel, Louise Ahlteen, Gina Belfiori, and Evelyn Belfiori. Carl retired from Ford Motor Company, taught at Macomb Community College, was a dance instructor at Arthur Murray and a world renowned Certified International Handwriting Analyst. Carl loved his cat Betsy Ross and his dog Bella! In his spare time, he enjoyed art, nature, riding his bike, traveling, antiques and the theater. Carl was a great friend and touched the lives of so many people. He was always there if you needed him with love and affection. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Lawrence Parish, 44633 Utica Road Utica, MI 48317 on May 30th at 10 am. Everyone must wear a mask and use social distance (Limit to 100 people). Arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verheyden, Inc. 43300 Garfield, Clinton Twp. MI. Share a memory at www.verhyeden.org
