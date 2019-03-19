Services
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Lying in State
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church.
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Carl J. Breidenich


Carl J. Breidenich Obituary
Carl J. Breidenich

Port Huron - Carl Joseph Breidenich, 84, of Port Huron, died March 16, 2019.

He was born June 16, 1934 in Detroit to the late Karl and Clara Breidenich. He married L. Diane Doherty on May 5, 1956 in Detroit. She died May 19, 2018. Carl retired from Detroit Edison.

Survived by children, Steven (Nancy) Breidenich, Lorraine Bloink, Carl (Ellen) Breidenich, Mary (Scott) Shepley, Andrew (Sarah) Breidenich, John (Lisa) Breidenich, Anne (Rob) Vought, Patsy Breidenich and William Breidenich; 16 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Breidenich; and sister, Louise (Dale) Tucker.

Visitation 2-4 & 6-8 pm Wednesday in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Port Huron. Funeral Mass at 11 am Thursday in St. Mary Catholic Church, Port Huron. Burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Memorials to Blue Water Hospice or St. Mary Catholic Church. For guest book visit www.karrersimpson.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 19, 2019
