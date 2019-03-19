|
Carl J. Breidenich
Port Huron - Carl Joseph Breidenich, 84, of Port Huron, died March 16, 2019.
He was born June 16, 1934 in Detroit to the late Karl and Clara Breidenich. He married L. Diane Doherty on May 5, 1956 in Detroit. She died May 19, 2018. Carl retired from Detroit Edison.
Survived by children, Steven (Nancy) Breidenich, Lorraine Bloink, Carl (Ellen) Breidenich, Mary (Scott) Shepley, Andrew (Sarah) Breidenich, John (Lisa) Breidenich, Anne (Rob) Vought, Patsy Breidenich and William Breidenich; 16 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Breidenich; and sister, Louise (Dale) Tucker.
Visitation 2-4 & 6-8 pm Wednesday in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Port Huron. Funeral Mass at 11 am Thursday in St. Mary Catholic Church, Port Huron. Burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Memorials to Blue Water Hospice or St. Mary Catholic Church. For guest book visit www.karrersimpson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 19, 2019