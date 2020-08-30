Carl Lanci



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carl Lanci on August 23, 2020, at the age of 92.



Carl grew up in Dearborn, excelling in school and multiple sports. After his time in the Army, he bypassed playing professional baseball and achieved tremendous success in the broadcast industry. He began his career selling print advertising at The Detroit Free Press and then moved into multi-media sales, with several broadcast companies. He loved life, his family and was respected by all who knew him.



Carl is survived by his beautiful wife, Jean; daughters, Susan Crowley, Sharon Crilley (Brian), Linda Simon (George Kale) & Carol Radman (Paul). He was also blessed with seven grandchildren: Sarah and Stephanie DiCiurcio, Kristina Crilley, Christopher and Daniel Simon, and Paige and Caprice Radman.



A private celebration and memorial of his life with immediate family will take place at a later date.









