Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chas. Verheyden Inc.
43300 Garfield,
Clinton Township, MI
Carl N. Hoff Sr.

Carl N. Hoff Sr.

Sterling Heights, MI - Carl N. Hoff Sr., age 78 of Sterling Heights, MI. Beloved husband of the late Jeanette. Dear father of Carl (Tracey) Hoff Jr. and Michael (Heather) Hoff. Cherished grandfather of Anastasia, Alexander and Stephanie. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2-8pm at Chas. Verheyden Inc. 43300 Garfield, Clinton Township, MI. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Twp., MI. Share a memory at www.verheyden.org.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
