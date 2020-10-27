Dr. Carla Annette Cook, MD



Dr. Carla Annette Cook, MD, age 82, passed away unexpectedly in her home, on October 22, 2020. She was born February 25, 1938 in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada, the daughter of Carl Alex and Annette Helen (Di Pasquali) Modine. In 1955, she graduated from Bentley High School in Burton, Michigan. After high school, Carla enrolled in Wayne State University where she received her undergraduate degree and then her Medical Degree, specializing in Oncology, in 1962. After graduating, Dr. Carla Cook began practicing medicine at Henry Ford Hospital on the Boulevard. She then became a member of the Radiology Department of William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan, where she treated cancer patients for over 30 years. She served on the Board of Trustees at Brighton Hospital for two terms. Many patients will remember Dr. Cook for her knowledge, expertise, and the comfort she provided while traveling through their journey. She cared deeply for her patients. At the time of her untimely passing, Dr. Cook was still practicing Oncology at the Marlette Regional Hospital.



On December 14, 1963, she married her beloved husband, G. Robert Cook, at the 1st Reform Church in Detroit. Two years later they welcomed a daughter, Traci, and in 1970, welcomed their son, Russ, into the world. Outside of her love for medicine, helping people, and being called "mom," Carla enjoyed skiing out West with her girlfriends.



She is survived by her beloved husband, Bob, loving children: Traci Cook (Royal Oak, MI) and Russ Cook (Driggs, ID), and brother, Bill Prance (Burton, MI).



Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4pm-7pm at the Muir Funeral Home at 2650 South Van Dyke, Imlay City, Michigan 48444. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 1:00pm at the Funeral Home. Memorial Donations may be made to the American Cancer Institute in Carla's honor. Burial will take place at West Berlin Cemetery. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to the Muir Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center (2650 South Van Dyke, Imlay City, MI 48444).









