Carla Kaczmarek
- - Kaczmarek, Carla (age 66) September 13, 2019. Loving wife of Andrzej Poplawski, step mother of Paulina Poplawski and Sylwia (Mike) Lambert, and sister of Paula. Step-sister of Karen (Paul) Novara, William Schwanke, Robert (Barbara) Nowak, and the late Eugene Nowak. Sister in law of Antoinina Poplawska. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation Monday September 16, 2019 from 6-9 PM and Tuesday September 17,
2019 from 1-9 PM at Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home, 2396 Caniff, Hamtramck MI 48212. Lying in state Wednesday September 18, 2019 at 9:30 AM until time of funeral mass at 10 AM at Our lady Queen of Apostles Catholic Church,
11200 Conant Ave, Hamtramck MI 48212. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery, Detroit, MI.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019