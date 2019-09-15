Services
Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home
2396 Caniff St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 365-9600
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home
2396 Caniff St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home
2396 Caniff St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our lady Queen of Apostles Catholic Church
11200 Conant Ave
Hamtramc, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Our lady Queen of Apostles Catholic Church
11200 Conant Ave
Hamtramck, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carla Kaczmarek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carla Kaczmarek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carla Kaczmarek Obituary
Carla Kaczmarek

- - Kaczmarek, Carla (age 66) September 13, 2019. Loving wife of Andrzej Poplawski, step mother of Paulina Poplawski and Sylwia (Mike) Lambert, and sister of Paula. Step-sister of Karen (Paul) Novara, William Schwanke, Robert (Barbara) Nowak, and the late Eugene Nowak. Sister in law of Antoinina Poplawska. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation Monday September 16, 2019 from 6-9 PM and Tuesday September 17,

2019 from 1-9 PM at Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home, 2396 Caniff, Hamtramck MI 48212. Lying in state Wednesday September 18, 2019 at 9:30 AM until time of funeral mass at 10 AM at Our lady Queen of Apostles Catholic Church,

11200 Conant Ave, Hamtramck MI 48212. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery, Detroit, MI.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now