Carlo Chimienti
Carlo Chimienti

CHIMIENTI, CARLO September 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Anna. Dearest father of Vito(Ronda Pellerito). Former father-in-law of Dawn Hebert. Loving grandpa of Anjilla, Stephani, and Anthony. Great-grandpa of Amin and Alina. Dear brother of Angela, Isabella, Tonia, Angelo, Paul, Victor, Rose, and Dino. Visitation Tuesday 2-8 pm with a Rosary at 6:00 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 WestWarren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Wednesday9:30 am at St. Alphonsus-St. Clement Parish until time of Mass at 10:00 am.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Stanley Turowski & Son Funeral Home
SEP
22
Rosary
06:00 PM
Stanley Turowski & Son Funeral Home
SEP
23
Lying in State
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus-St. Clement Parish
SEP
23
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus-St. Clement Parish
