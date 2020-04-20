|
Carmela Biafora
Biafora, Carmela, April 19, 2020, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Luigi. Dear mother of Caterina (Bill) Wagner, John (Lizette), Anna Phillips and Teresa (Hamid) Sadrnia. Proud grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 6. Sister of Regina, Mamie and Salvatore. A private visitation and funeral service will be held for the family. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home of Sterling Heights. Share a memory at bcfhsterlingheights.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020