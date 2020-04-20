Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Biafora, Carmela, April 19, 2020, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Luigi. Dear mother of Caterina (Bill) Wagner, John (Lizette), Anna Phillips and Teresa (Hamid) Sadrnia. Proud grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 6. Sister of Regina, Mamie and Salvatore. A private visitation and funeral service will be held for the family. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home of Sterling Heights. Share a memory at bcfhsterlingheights.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
